LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky teenager accused of slashing his grandmother’s throat and repeatedly stabbing her before calling authorities has pleaded not guilty.
The Lexington Herald-Leader reported Wednesday that 18-year-old Douglas R. Barton enter the plea last week to attempted murder and tampering with physical evidence.
The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office says Barton called 911 early one morning this month to report his grandmother was bleeding and appeared to have been stabbed. Barton’s arrest warrant says he admitted to the crime.
It says the two had argued and Barton came up behind her, “pulled her head backwards and reached around, slashing her throat with a knife.” It says she fell and Barton stabbed her several times in the back. The woman is expected to recover.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Owner of 3D-printed gun company accused of sex with minor WATCH
- Trump says 'hard to imagine' Kavanaugh guilty of allegation WATCH
- Who is Christine Blasey Ford, the accuser of court nominee Kavanaugh?
- A surgeon, who was a 'Bachelor of the Year' and reality TV-show date, is accused of drugging, raping women
- Nearly half of cellphone calls will be scams by 2019, report says
It’s unclear if Barton has a lawyer.
___
Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com