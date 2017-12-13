NEW OXFORD, Pa. (AP) — Police say a 17-year-old in Pennsylvania punched a man who turned off the Wi-Fi.
The argument occurred Sunday in a home in Berwick Township in Adams County.
Police tell Pennlive.com the argument over the Wi-Fi escalated and the boy hit the man in the face.
The teen is charged with simple assault.
His name has not been released because of his age.
