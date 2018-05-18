DIXON, Ill. (AP) — A teenager who authorities say fired shots at a northern Illinois high school before he was shot by a school resource officer is scheduled to make a court appearance.
Matthew Milby is scheduled for arraignment Friday in Lee County Circuit Court. Police say the 19-year-old Milby showed up Wednesday at Dixon High School as seniors met for a graduation rehearsal and fired several shots inside the building.
Milby, who was wounded in an exchange of gunfire with the officer, was transferred Thursday from a hospital to the Lee County Jail. He is being held in lieu of $2 million bond.
Illinois State Police say Milby’s mother in 2012 bought the weapon the teen used and investigators were working to determine how he obtained it.
