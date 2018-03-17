ROCK GLEN, Pa. (AP) — A teenager has been charged in the stabbing death of a woman in a northeastern Pennsylvania home.
State police said they were called to a home in the village of Weston in Black Creek Township shortly before 7 a.m. Friday for a reported altercation and stabbing.
Police in Luzerne County said 66-year-old Sandra Montanari was found dead in the living room between a couch and a coffee table. Her 43-year-old son was stabbed multiple times in the back but was able to call 911.
A 17-year-old youth was arrested and faces charges of homicide, aggravated assault and simple assault.
