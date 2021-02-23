Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, bombarded with national criticism over a Cancun getaway as his frozen state shivered in the dark last week, said Tuesday that the incident illustrated “how ridiculously politicized” the country is — but he didn’t stop there.

“Here’s a suggestion, just don’t be a–holes,” said Cruz, R-Texas. “Yeah, like just you know treat each other as human beings. Have some degree, some modicum of respect.”

Cruz doesn’t exactly practice what he preaches. He called a Democratic senator a “complete ass” for requesting elected officials wear masks while in the Senate chamber, and was among the Republicans front and center in repeating the bogus claim that the November victory of President Joe Biden came in a rigged election.

The Texas senator, in a podcast appearance, said his spouse Heidi was irate over the leak of group texts from the family’s widely panned warm-weather getaway to Mexico’s warmer climes last week as Texans struggled without power or potable water.

Heidi Cruz noted in the group messages that their home was “FREEZING” and invited friends to join her at the swanky Ritz-Carlton in the Mexican city, The New York Times reported.

“Heidi is pretty pissed at that,” said Cruz about the leak in an episode of “Ruthless,” a variety podcast. “She actually was over at her neighbor’s house yesterday sort of walking through” the issue.

Cruz jetted out of Houston on Wednesday and returned a day later, licking his wounds as critics pounced on his jaw-dropping decision to flee his freezing state while it was wracked by widespread power outages.

The U.S. State Department has advised Americans to avoid travel to Mexico due to the pandemic.

Cruz on the podcast added that some of their left-leaning pals have defended him.

“Heidi and I have lots of friends who are Democrats,” he said.

The GOP senator lives in River Oaks, an upscale neighborhood west of downtown Houston. Last week, the region experienced brutal cold, blackouts and water shortages.

More than two dozen people have died, according to The Houston Chronicle.

“Anyone can or want to leave for the week?” Heidi Cruz wrote in a text Wednesday morning, according to the Times. “We may go to Cancun.”

