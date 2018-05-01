MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A technology executive says he’s seeking the Republican nomination for New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District in 2018.
WMUR-TV reports Bruce Crochetiere, of Hampton Falls, is founder and chairman of Focus Technology Solutions, a business technology consulting firm headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, with offices in Nashua and Boston.
The 54-year-old Crochetiere says in a video he’s not a politician and believes a fresh voice from an outsider is needed. It’s his first bid for elective office.
Crochetiere joins two other Republicans to follow Democratic Rep. Carol Shea-Porter, who’s stepping down after her term ends. They are state Sen. Andy Sanborn of Bedford and former Liquor Commission Chief of Enforcement Eddie Edwards.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- Unprecedented U.S.-British project launches to study the world's most dangerous glacier
- Parkland students see hypocrisy in NRA’s ban on guns at Pence speech
- At Nike, revolt led by women leads to exodus of male executives
Eight Democrats are also running.
___
Information from: WMUR-TV, http://wmur.com