MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A technology executive says he’s seeking the Republican nomination for New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District in 2018.

WMUR-TV reports Bruce Crochetiere, of Hampton Falls, is founder and chairman of Focus Technology Solutions, a business technology consulting firm headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, with offices in Nashua and Boston.

The 54-year-old Crochetiere says in a video he’s not a politician and believes a fresh voice from an outsider is needed. It’s his first bid for elective office.

Crochetiere joins two other Republicans to follow Democratic Rep. Carol Shea-Porter, who’s stepping down after her term ends. They are state Sen. Andy Sanborn of Bedford and former Liquor Commission Chief of Enforcement Eddie Edwards.

Eight Democrats are also running.

Information from: WMUR-TV, http://wmur.com