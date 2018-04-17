JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Some Mississippi schools are recovering from technical problems with online state tests.

The Mississippi Department of Education says some schools had problems connecting with the test for about an hour Tuesday morning. The state says the problems eased and online testing resumed by about 10 a.m.

The state says it has given guidance to districts to make sure students get enough time to complete interrupted tests.

The department says it has contacted Questar Assessment, part of New Jersey-based Educational Testing Service, and awaits information about the outage’s cause and what Questar is doing to prevent future problems.

Questar administers math and English language arts tests to students in grades 3-8; English, algebra, biology and U.S. history exams to high school students and science tests in grades 5 and 8.