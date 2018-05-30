PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A technical glitch in Rhode Island’s E-911 system led to a 45-minute outage in which callers couldn’t hear operators.

State police say the difficulties occurred Wednesday morning between 9:30 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. Thirty-six people tried to call 911 during the outage.

There was a similar outage last year.

The operators could hear the callers, but the callers couldn’t hear the person responding. The operators used caller ID to call them back from a landline and assist them.

Officials are working with the system’s vendor, Solacom, to determine what caused the problem. It’s believed to be a software issue.

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo says there were no negative consequences from the glitch. She attributed the problem to the vendor and directed state police to ensure it doesn’t happen again.