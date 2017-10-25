SURGOINSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A custom glass manufacturer has announced a $1.5 million expansion in a Tennessee county with the goal of creating 54 new jobs.

The Kingsport Times-News reports the Techni-Glass plant at Hawkins County’s Phipps Bend Industrial Park will complete the expansion before the end of the year, which should result in more than 50 new manufacturing positions over the next two years.

The company currently has 100 employees and manufactures double edging, CNC cutting, CNC milling, roll coating, tempering and laminating glass products.

Techni-Glass President and CEO Pat Murphy noted that this is the fifth expansion in the 20-year history of the company.

___

Information from: Kingsport Times-News, http://www.timesnews.net