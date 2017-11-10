EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — A tech company in Eugene has pledged to donate $2 million to construct a facility for homeless teenagers in western Oregon, but the gift will be made in bitcoin.
The Register-Guard reports the company CBT Nuggets plans to cover the full costs of building a 20-room facility to house teenage boys through the independent digital currency.
St. Vincent de Paul Society of Lane County is among the coalition of organizations working on the housing project.
Organization officials say the bitcoin gift is a first. Under an agreement with the tech company, the organization will receive the bitcoins after it chooses a site and provides a plan for the facility.
Most Read Stories
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- Seahawks CB Richard Sherman out for the season after rupturing Achilles vs. Cardinals WATCH
- Analysis: Three thoughts following the Seahawks' costly win over Cardinals on Thursday night
- Mayor Tim Burgess unveils growth plan for 27 Seattle neighborhoods
- Seahawks’ Super Bowl dreams were ruptured along with Richard Sherman’s Achilles WATCH
Company officials declined to answer questions on why the donation is being made in bitcoin.
___
Information from: The Register-Guard, http://www.registerguard.com