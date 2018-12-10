ASHLAND, Ore. (AP) — Search and rescue teams are looking for a man who went snowboarding Sunday in southern Oregon and hasn’t returned.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says 27-year-old Eli Kepsel went to Mt. Ashland Ski Area Sunday morning.
The sheriff’s office says a family member reported him missing Monday morning.
Mt. Ashland Ski Patrol members have found his vehicle parked at the ski area.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Dog that waited weeks in ruins of California wildfire is reunited with owner WATCH
- Justices won't hear states' appeal over Planned Parenthood
- Yukon trapper shoots attacking grizzly — then finds his family already mauled to death
- Need a transplant? You’ll need to prove you can pay costs
- Trump blames lawyer Michael Cohen for hush money 'liability'
Anyone who may have seen Kepsel since Monday morning is asked to call police.