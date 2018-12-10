Share story

By
The Associated Press

ASHLAND, Ore. (AP) — Search and rescue teams are looking for a man who went snowboarding Sunday in southern Oregon and hasn’t returned.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says 27-year-old Eli Kepsel went to Mt. Ashland Ski Area Sunday morning.

The sheriff’s office says a family member reported him missing Monday morning.

Mt. Ashland Ski Patrol members have found his vehicle parked at the ski area.

Anyone who may have seen Kepsel since Monday morning is asked to call police.

