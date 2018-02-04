SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Crews have rescued a 21-year-old man who was seriously injured in a fall while hiking a wooded area east of Salem.
The Marion County Sheriff’s office said Sunday morning that Andrew Agnesse, of Beaverton, was airlifted out of a remote area near Henline Falls about 40 miles east of Salem. He was taken to Salem Hospital with serious injuries.
Authorities received a report Saturday evening that a hiker had fallen about 30 feet.
Rescue teams reached the man that night but had to wait until daylight to evacuate him because of the extreme terrain and dangerous conditions.
A team of rescuers began an hours-long effort to carry the man to a place where he could be hoisted and airlifted out.
The sheriff’s office says deputies believe Agnesse and his hiking friends were not prepared for the conditions and tried to climb terrain beyond their skill level.