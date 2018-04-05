WASHINGTON (AP) — Teachers at a Washington, D.C., high school walked out of class to protest building conditions, which they say should have been addressed with greater urgency.

Teachers tell The Washington Post that the cafeteria was flooded, and no toilets were working when educators arrived at Anacostia High School on Wednesday morning.

Interim Chancellor Amanda Alexander tells news outlets the toilets were working by the time students arrived at 8 a.m.

Teachers say the demonstration reflects mounting vexation over unreasonable expectations placed on teachers and disparities between the city’s wealthiest neighborhood schools and most impoverished. Anacostia is in a low-income swath of the city, and most of the school’s students are considered at-risk.

The brief protest came as teachers in Oklahoma and Kentucky strike for improved pay and working conditions.