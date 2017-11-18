ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — Ann Sehon greets her students at the Louisiana Special Education Center when they arrive to class by saying their names and asking if they’re in the mood for a hug today. Then she plays an upbeat welcome song.

The morning rituals are part of a program called Conscious Discipline. Sehon uses the program to build connections with students and make them feel safe so they can learn.

“I saw the impact immediately,” said Sehon, who heard about Conscious Discipline from colleagues when she worked for the Rapides Parish School Board.

“I wasn’t greeting all the kids. I was just starting the day, maybe with a song, but I wasn’t going to each kid, looking them in the eye and saying, ‘I’m so glad you’re here today.'”

LSEC is a residential school that serves Louisiana students with orthopedic impairments up to the age of 32. Sephon is the school’s early childhood educator. She teaches students as young as 4.

Conscious Discipline isn’t just used by special education teachers or with younger students. Educators from preschool to high school worldwide have adapted the program for different age groups.

Greetings, connecting games, music and breathing exercises are some of the things teachers using Conscious Discipline incorporate in the classroom setting.

The approach is based on research, said Elizabeth Montero-Cefalo, a Conscious Discipline instructor conducting training at the school in Alexandria this week.

“We take brain research and basically take that information and offer teachers and schools the application of what to do with that information. So what it looks like and how to roll it out in the classroom — it’s very hands-on,” she said.

The program takes about three years to roll out. LSEC teachers started earlier this year with a book study. They’re building on that with presentations, training and possibly some conferences in the future.

The school is using a grant available from the state to cover the costs.

Rhonda Eloi said the program also is helping her, other teachers and the school’s para-educators understand how to respond when students act out or exhibit anxious behavior.

“We didn’t want everybody trying their own thing,” she said. “We wanted everybody to be trying the same consistent approach to deal with what’s going on underneath all that behavior.”

Conscious Discipline emphasizes making students feel safe and connected so they can do well academically, helping them learn good self-regulation and using moments of discipline as teaching opportunities.

Lexie Leger, whose students are ages 11-14, said the medical issues of students at LSEC can give them high levels of anxiety. Not all of them can communicate verbally either, which in and of itself causes frustration for students.

“That’s an aspect that we can’t really control, but we can control their environment,” Leger said.

An important Conscious Discipline concept is the classroom family.

“We do a school family song every morning to make connections,” Leger said. “We shake hands, pinky hug, wave, high-five.”

Another simple thing that creates a sense of family, Leger said, is giving students jobs they’re responsible for, like calling roll, cleaning up at the end of the day or making sure classroom devices are on their chargers.

In addition to teaching them lifelong lessons about service, Leger said, the jobs give her students a sense of belonging.

“Most of mine are at this age they want to help, and so we’ve kind of channeled that with these jobs they get to do,” she said. “It’s their way of being helpful to our classroom family.”

Like the other things teachers using Conscious Discipline incorporate, it ends up being a form of classroom management.

“It plays into the big picture of discipline in the classroom and managing behaviors,” Leger said. “If (students) come in the classroom, and they’re greeted with positive energy . they’re going to cooperate more behavior-wise because they feel safe and loved.”