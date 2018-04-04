CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — A long line of mostly red-clad teachers, students and supporters marched Wednesday morning to a Chandler high school in a protest calling for increased school funding and teacher raises.

Those participating in the so-called walk-in on a sidewalk leading to Hamilton High School planned to march into the school.

Similar protests were being conducted in other communities, including Phoenix and Gilbert.

Last week, thousands of Arizona teachers protested in the state Capitol, seeking a 20 percent pay boost.

Republican Gov. Doug Ducey has said he is sticking to a 1 percent increase.

Arizona teachers are among the lowest paid in the nation.