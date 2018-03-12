PLEASANT VIEW, Utah (AP) — A ninth-grade science teacher’s assignment to learn more about her students has gone viral.

KSL-TV reported Monday that Alpine School District teacher Skipper Coates passed out a card to each of her students, asking what their parents don’t know about social media.

Coates says the majority of the replies were concerning and showed her the gravity of the matter. She says most of the answers centered on bullying and naked pictures.

Coates says 85 of the 120 responses she received included admissions of selling drugs, catfishing, bullying and more.

Coates says she felt obligated to bring the responses to light, so she posted anonymous cards on Facebook.

She says the adults of the community need to band together to help “this generation navigate something that” parents are total strangers to.

