BALTIMORE (AP) — Some Baltimore teachers say computer-based tests may be widening the achievement gap for low-income students.

Govans Elementary School Principal Linda Taylor says low access to computers makes it difficult for students to develop computer skills. Taylor tells The Baltimore Sun that some students struggled to use a mouse during standardized tests last year. The Sun reports researchers have found that low-income households across the nation continue to lag in technology adoption.

Taylor says the shift to online testing three years ago has led to lower student scores on the state’s standardized Partnership for Assessment of Readiness for College and Careers test. This month marks the first time all Maryland schools will be required to administer the computerized version of the test.

