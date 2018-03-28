CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Teachers, parents and school administrators are speaking out against a bill that would let New Hampshire parents use public money to send children to private schools.

The New Hampshire School Administrators Association is holding a press conference Thursday to oppose the proposal, which is currently being considered by the House Finance Committee. The bill has been substantially overhauled as it makes its way through the Legislature. The latest version reduces subsidies to cities and towns that lose public school students, tightens eligibility requirements and increases accountability for private schools.

Critics say it will do significant financial damage to public schools.