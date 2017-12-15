BELLINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — Federal agents have raided the Rhode Island home of a 62-year-old science teacher in connection with a pipe bomb explosion outside the house of the principal at the Massachusetts high school where she works.

The MetroWest Daily News reports investigators seized cell phones and other evidence from the Woonsocket home of Susan Seery on Tuesday morning.

Seery, a science teacher, has been on a paid administrative leave since Nov. 15 from Bellingham High School. That is two days before the bomb exploded outside the home of principal Lucas Giguere, damaging a Jeep.

Giguere told investigators that the explosion was powerful enough to shake his house. There were no injuries.

Reached by phone Friday, Seery said she has been advised by an attorney not to discuss the case.

