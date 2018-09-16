ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Anchorage School District and teachers’ union have agreed to bring in a federal mediator after contract negotiations stalled last week.
The Anchorage Daily News reports that officials from the Anchorage Education Association and the school district say they’re hopeful an agreement will be reached with the help of a mediator from the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service.
The union, which represents about 3,300 educators in the city, is seeking for teachers to have a greater voice in the selection of curriculum and programs, as well as more autonomy in the classroom. The union has also been at odds with the district over salaries and health benefits.
Union head Tom Klaameyer says a mediator was brought in 2012, helping the sides reach a three-year contract agreement.
___
Information from: Anchorage Daily News, http://www.adn.com