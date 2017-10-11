EDGECOMB, Maine (AP) — A Maine teacher who pleaded guilty to shoplifting a $14.99 blouse after winning the $1 million Global Teacher Prize is accused of violating her conditions of release by stealing a $28 dog leash.

Wiscasset police tell the Bangor Daily News that Nancie Atwell received a summons for theft on Friday.

Atwell pleaded guilty to stealing a blouse in 2016 as part of a deal that required her to stay out of trouble for two years. The arrangement would have allowed the charge to be dismissed. Atwell is also charged with theft in a 2014 case that came to light after the 2016 charge.

Atwell founded The Centre for Teaching and Learning in Edgecomb. She won the Varkey Foundation’s teaching award in 2015.