HENRICO, Va. (AP) — A music teacher in Virginia has been placed on leave after a Roman Catholic diocese said she had been fired from a Pennsylvania school 15 years ago for kissing a student.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the Diocese of Erie named Henrico County Public Schools teacher Eve Minter in a list of more than 50 lay employees and priests who church leaders say shouldn’t be allowed to work with children, a disclosure some dioceses are issuing to address a decades-long cover-up of sexual abuse.
Minter says the diocese misclassified the incident and that she’s working to have her name removed from the list. She’s been placed on administrative leave from the two middle schools where she teaches, pending investigation.
District spokesman Andy Jenks says Minter passed a background check.
___
Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com