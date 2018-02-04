CLIFTON, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Board of Examiners has voted to revoke the teaching certificates for a former Clifton teacher who pleaded guilty to beating her husband to death.
Andrea Consales is currently serving a six-year sentence for a manslaughter charge after pleading guilty in 2015. The Record reports she previously worked as a special education teacher at Clifton’s Christopher Columbus Middle School.
State officials say Consales was certified to teach grades K-8 and held a teacher of the handicapped certificate.
She was sentenced in early January 2017, and the board was informed of her conviction in April that year.
She is incarcerated at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility in Clinton.
Information from: The Record (Woodland Park, N.J.), http://www.northjersey.com