Share story

By
The Associated Press

CLIFTON, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Board of Examiners has voted to revoke the teaching certificates for a former Clifton teacher who pleaded guilty to beating her husband to death.

Andrea Consales is currently serving a six-year sentence for a manslaughter charge after pleading guilty in 2015. The Record reports she previously worked as a special education teacher at Clifton’s Christopher Columbus Middle School.

State officials say Consales was certified to teach grades K-8 and held a teacher of the handicapped certificate.

She was sentenced in early January 2017, and the board was informed of her conviction in April that year.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

She is incarcerated at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility in Clinton.

___

Information from: The Record (Woodland Park, N.J.), http://www.northjersey.com

The Associated Press