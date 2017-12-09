PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The head of the Providence Teachers Union wants to discuss why dozens of school employees have been placed on administrative leave this year.

Union president Maribeth Calabro says Monday’s meeting will focus on what she says are false or fabricated allegations by students. Superintendent Chris Maher and Democratic Mayor Jorge Elorza have been asked to attend.

WPRI-TV reports more than 50 teachers or other district employees have been placed on paid leave since September amid investigations by the state Department of Children, Youth and Families into incidents of alleged abuse or misconduct.

Almost all the employees have been cleared of wrongdoing.

District officials have pointed to new DCYF guidance recommending all abuse cases be forwarded to the agency before the school department does an investigation as the reason for the spike in paid leaves.

