ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a teacher has been shot near a suburban St. Louis high school after classes had dismissed.

KSDK-TV reports that a spokesman for Francis Howell High School says the 36-year-old teacher was conscious after he was wounded Wednesday on the Katy Trail near the school’s baseball field. The teacher flagged down a driver who took him to the school, where police were called. He’s been treated and released from a hospital.

The shooting happened around 2:45 p.m., but the school’s calendar shows that classes had dismissed early. The spokesman says the only students on campus were there for extracurricular activities.

Those remaining students as well as students at several other area schools were placed on lockdown while authorities looked for the shooter, who remains at large.

___

Information from: KSDK-TV, http://www.ksdk.com