CORYDON, Ind. (AP) — A former southern Indiana elementary school teacher who pleaded guilty to child molestation in a deal with prosecutors has been sentenced in 90 years behind bars.

Forty-one-year-old Corey Faith learned his punishment Thursday. Under terms of a plea agreement filed in September in Harrison Superior Court, Faith entered pleas to three counts of child molestation and 33 other counts were dropped.

Prosecutors have said Faith admitted the molestations involving a former student occurred from 2005 to 2007 in his home, his classroom at New Middletown Elementary School in Corydon and elsewhere. Court records say the victim was 12 years old when the incidents began.

Faith was arrested in March. The victim, who now is 26, testified at the sentencing hearing, breaking down in tears multiple times.