EDGEWOOD, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania teacher who is pregnant says she was fired because the Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg was upset she wasn’t married.
Naiad Reich says she has taught at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional School in Edgewood for four years but was fired Friday after informing administrators she was expecting a child with her boyfriend. The News-Item reports she was told she was fired Friday because she had no immediate plans to marry.
The 31-year-old woman says she informed school administrator Sister Mary Anne Bednar earlier in the week, who immediately disapproved. Bednar did not respond to requests for comment.
The diocese says it does not comment on personnel matters. Reich says she plans to appeal her firing.
___
Information from: The News-Item, http://www.newsitem.com