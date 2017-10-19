STOUGHTON, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts high school teacher and coach has resigned amid an investigation into an alleged sexual relationship with a former student.

Stoughton schools superintendent Marguerite Rizzi said Wednesday the Stoughton High School teacher resigned after being served with an “intention to dismiss” notice by the district, the first step in the firing process.

Rizzi did not release the teacher’s name. Police are investigating but the teacher has not been criminally charged.

The teacher was placed on administrative leave on Sept. 19 after administrators received information that the teacher had engaged in a sexual relationship with a student that continued after the student’s graduation. The relationship has since ended.

Rizzi called the report a “startling abuse of the trust placed in every teacher.”