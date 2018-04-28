TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Teachers in Arizona, Colorado and elsewhere across the country have marched in a push for more funding, but in New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy is proposing higher school aid.

The protests and strikes stem from teachers’ calls for higher pay and more resources and have in some states resulted in concessions from Republican officials who had been reluctant to raise taxes to finance greater funding.

But New Jersey has among the highest paid teachers in the country and elected Murphy, a progressive Democrat.

One of his core campaign pledges was boosting state aid to schools. The higher aid is also a window into how Murphy aims to address the state’s sky-high property taxes.

But it’s unclear whether the higher school aid will result in widespread cuts in property taxes.