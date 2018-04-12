SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont teacher has pleaded not guilty to secretly taking cellphone photos up a student’s skirt at school.
Brian Lynam was cited on a misdemeanor voyeurism charge last month. Rice Memorial High School in South Burlington says it got a complaint about the 31-year-old Lynam, a music teacher.
Police said a student reported seeing him take a photo with his cellphone up the skirt of a female student as Lynam climbed a stairwell behind her.
The Burlington Free Press reports authorities searching his home found multiple images of female buttocks and upskirt images.
Lynam’s lawyer declined to comment after the court hearing.
Lynam is on administrative leave.
