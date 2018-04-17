SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A teacher who liked to play slot machines has pleaded no contest to embezzling money from student activities at a suburban Detroit school.
Lydia Johnson was a Spanish teacher at Dakota High School and must repay $30,000 to the Chippewa Valley school district. WXYZ-TV says she’ll be placed on probation and must get help for a gambling problem.
Authorities say records at MGM Casino show Johnson spent more than $90,000 playing penny slot machines.
The school district placed her on leave in May.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Archaeologists find silver treasure on German Baltic island VIEW
- A grandmother befriended a woman who looks like her, stole her ID and killed her, police say
- Trump lawyer forced to reveal another client: Sean Hannity VIEW
- Springsteen, mom dance together to celebrate her birthday
- What's in those seized records? Trump's biggest new worry
___
Information from: WXYZ-TV, http://www.wxyz.com