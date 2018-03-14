OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A plan to give Oklahoma schoolteachers a pay raise has fallen short in the Oklahoma Senate after a package of tax increases to pay for it couldn’t get enough votes.
Amid a looming teacher strike, the Senate late Wednesday voted on a series of bills, including one to give teachers a nearly 13 percent, across-the-board pay hike.
But Democrats who say the revenue plan is inadequate and a handful of fiercely anti-tax Republicans joined to prevent the bill from getting the three-fourth’s vote needed to pass a tax increase. It included tax hikes on cigarettes, motor fuel, and oil and natural gas production.
Oklahoma public school teachers have threatened a statewide strike beginning April 2 over demands for better pay and more funding for schools.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Stephen Hawking, physicist who came to symbolize the power of the human mind, dies at 76
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- Trump axes Tillerson, names CIA’s Pompeo chief U.S. diplomat VIEW
- Oregon day-care worker gets 21 years for drugging children to go tanning
- Trump's CIA pick is career spymaster, oversaw secret prison