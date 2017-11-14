FLORISSANT, Mo. (AP) — A suburban St. Louis school district is investigating after a parent accused a teacher of spitting a mouthful of sunflower seeds at an 11-year-old girl.
KSDK-TV reports that the Hazelwood School District says the teacher has been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is conducted.
Erica Sanders says her daughter was spit on while standing near several students at Lawson Elementary School. Sanders says she complained Friday and that the teacher called her to apologize. Sanders says the apology didn’t make her feel any better. Sanders says she can’t attend school with her daughter and “sit there and guard her from someone she is supposed to trust.”
Sanders says she met with the principal and a police officer Monday. It’s unclear how long the investigation will take to complete.
Most Read Stories
- 1 killed in Renton, 1 seriously injured in major storm that's knocked out power to 150,000+ homes in Western Washington
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- Seattle's next mayor, Jenny Durkan, names full transition team, deputy mayors
- Double-whammy of storms takes life of mother, topples trees and power lines in Western Washington
- Reports: Seahawks bring back Byron Maxwell to help replace Richard Sherman at cornerback
___
Information from: KSDK-TV, http://www.ksdk.com