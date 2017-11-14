FLORISSANT, Mo. (AP) — A suburban St. Louis school district is investigating after a parent accused a teacher of spitting a mouthful of sunflower seeds at an 11-year-old girl.

KSDK-TV reports that the Hazelwood School District says the teacher has been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is conducted.

Erica Sanders says her daughter was spit on while standing near several students at Lawson Elementary School. Sanders says she complained Friday and that the teacher called her to apologize. Sanders says the apology didn’t make her feel any better. Sanders says she can’t attend school with her daughter and “sit there and guard her from someone she is supposed to trust.”

Sanders says she met with the principal and a police officer Monday. It’s unclear how long the investigation will take to complete.

