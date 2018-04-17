COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina lawmakers say they want to thank educators by paying them for accumulated leave.

Members of a House subcommittee voted in favor of a bill Tuesday that pays teachers, guidance counselors and specialists for annual and sick leave in excess of 90 days. Supporters of the bill say this is one way to keep quality teachers in the classroom during the current teacher shortage.

The proposed bill will give school districts the authority to decide if they want to implement the legislation. Districts will also decide the payout amount though the bill recommends the standard should be the normal rate of pay for substitute teachers.

Republican Sen. Greg Hembree, R-Little River, said the bill he authored will establish a framework and encourage districts to adopt the policy.