ATLANTA (AP) — The north Georgia high school teacher charged with firing a gunshot in a Georgia classroom had several previous encounters with police.
Once, Dalton social studies instructor Jesse Randal Davidson went missing and was found, unresponsive, sitting on a curb. Another time he told police a strange and apparently unfounded story about a suspected murder.
Davidson now faces six charges including aggravated assault; terroristic threats and acts; and having a weapon on school property.
He waived a Thursday court appearance. Whitfield County sheriff’s Capt. Wes Lynch says he will likely face a judge on Tuesday.
His lawyer couldn’t be reached for comment Thursday.