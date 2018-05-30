EASTPOINTE, Mich. (AP) — A Detroit-area teacher has been sentenced to probation for the death of a teenager at a high school pool.

Johnathan Sails appeared in Macomb County court on Wednesday, more than a month after pleading no contest to involuntary manslaughter. Prosecutors say he was assigned to monitor a remedial swim class but had his back to the pool when KeAir Swift was struggling.

The 14-year-old boy drowned at East Detroit High School in 2013.

Sails says, “I humbly want to send my condolences to the whole family.”

The victim’s family claimed Sails lied about his swimming abilities. But Sails’ attorney says he was the captain of his high school team.

The charge against Sails was thrown out by a judge, but the Michigan appeals court reinstated the case.