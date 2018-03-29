IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (AP) — An upstate New York high school teacher has been fired amid accusations she had inappropriate relationships with two students.
WHAM-TV reports West Irondequoit School District officials said the Irondequoit (uh-RAHN’-duh-kwoyt) High School teacher was fired after officials verified the behavior. School district officials have not identified the teacher.
The district would not provide details about the nature of the relationships.
The teacher was working in a temporary position at the school. Officials say the teacher passed criminal background checks before she was hired.
Officials say they will file a report with the New York State Department of Education.
___
Information from: WHAM-TV, http://www.13wham.com