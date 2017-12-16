SARDIS, Miss. (AP) — A northwest Mississippi teacher has been fired after he was arrested and accused of sending inappropriate text messages to a student.
Gregory Kennedy was charged Thursday with enticing a child for concealment. He’s free on $1,500 bail. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer to speak for him.
WREG-TV reports Kennedy had been a history teacher and coach at North Panola High School for about a year before his firing.
Panola County Sheriff Dennis Darby says a friend of the student saw the messages and told her mother. That mother called authorities. The content of the messages and their duration is unclear.
The Mississippi Department of Education and Department of Human Services are also investigating. Education officials can ban someone from teaching for misconduct even without a criminal conviction.
Information from: WREG-TV, http://www.wreg.com/