WILLISTON, Vt. (AP) — Police say a Vermont elementary school teacher angrily grabbed a second-grade student, causing a minor injury.

The 57-year-old teacher will be arraigned on March 20 for simple assault charges. The Burlington Free Press reports Williston Police received a report Jan. 31 that a second-grade student at Trinity Baptist School in Williston had been “grabbed by the arm in anger by a teacher.”

Police Sgt. Bart Chamberlain says the student received medical attention for a visible minor injury to their arm.

According to its website, Trinity Baptist is a private K-12 school that “seeks to provide students with the opportunity to receive a solidly academic education with a Christian worldview.”

The investigation was conducted by local police and the Vermont Department of Children and Families.

___

Information from: The Burlington Free Press, http://www.burlingtonfreepress.com