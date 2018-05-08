ROCHESTER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts sixth-grade teacher has been charged with inappropriately touching and hugging several girls in his class.

Authorities say 35-year-old James Sullivan was released on $10,000 bail after pleading not guilty Monday to charges including indecent assault and battery on a child under 14.

Police say Sullivan, who teaches at the Rochester Memorial School, would hug the girls from behind, take videos after asking them to do hand-stands, back-bends and other gymnastics moves, and picked them up and placed them in classroom recycling and trash bins.

At least three girls complained, according to court documents.

Sullivan, of Fairhaven, turned himself over the weekend after an arrest warrant was issued Friday. The Rochester school district has suspended him.

Attempts to reach Sullivan were unsuccessful.