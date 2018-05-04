ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities are investigating reports that a teacher struck a student at a St. Louis elementary school.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the incident is alleged to have occurred Wednesday at Herzog Elementary School. Police officials said the teacher was in custody Thursday. The gender of the teacher and the age of the student weren’t released.
St. Louis Public Schools officials said in a statement that the district is cooperating with police and that the teacher has been placed on leave while an investigation is conducted.
Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com