MILFORD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts teacher is accused of touching himself inappropriately in front of a 17-year-old Walmart employee.
The Boston Globe reports 40-year-old Jared Anzelone was arraigned Wednesday on charges including open and gross lewdness and indecent exposure.
Police say Anzelone exposed and touched himself in front of a worker in the bathroom of the Bellingham store Monday.
A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf in Milford District Court. The Globe’s attempts to reach Anzelone were not immediately successful.
Anzelone has been placed on leave from his job as a fourth-grade teacher at Woodland Elementary School in Milford.
District Superintendent Kevin McIntyre says the accusations are “very concerning” and that school officials are cooperating with authorities.
Anzelone was identified by teaching colleagues after police released surveillance photos from the Walmart.
