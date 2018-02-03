LAFAYETTE, Colo. (AP) — Police say they’re investigating an allegation that a Colorado middle school teacher assaulted a student who refused to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance.
KUSA-TV reports the teacher has been placed on paid administrative leave while officers look into the alleged incident, which occurred Thursday at Angevine Middle School in Lafayette, about 22 miles (35 kilometers) north of downtown Denver.
Police did not give details about the nature of the alleged assault.
Boulder Valley School District spokesman Randy Barber says district policy allows students to stand or sit for the flag pledge.
Barber identified the teacher as Karen Smith, a 20-year employee of the district who teaches physical education. No phone number could be found for her.