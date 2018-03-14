Share story

By
The Associated Press

SEASIDE, Calif. (AP) — Police say a teacher in California accidentally fired his gun in a classroom, injuring three students.

It happened Tuesday at Seaside High School as Dennis Alexander was teaching a gun safety lesson for his administration of justice class.

Police say Alexander, who also serves as a reserve police officer, was pointing the gun at the ceiling to make sure it was not loaded when the weapon discharged.

Three students were injured by debris, including a 17-year-old whose father told KSBW-TV his son sustained moderate injuries when bullet fragments lodged in his neck.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

Alexander was placed on administrative leave from his teaching job and he was also placed on administrative leave at the Sand City Police Department.

The Associated Press