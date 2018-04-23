PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — Two schools in Pueblo are closed because of a lack of teachers following a vote by educators to authorize a strike.
The Pueblo Chieftain reports that the closures of Heritage Elementary and East High schools on Monday followed the cancellation of classes Corwin International Magnet School on Friday.
The president of the Pueblo Education Association, Suzanne Ethredge, says the union isn’t involved in organizing or endorsing teacher call-outs.
Teachers voted 471-24 in favor of a strike in an election that ended Friday. Paraprofessionals also voted to strike last week.
The state labor department has until the first week of May to decide whether to try to broker a resolution. If officials step in, a strike could be delayed for another 180 days, into the next school year.
___
Information from: The Pueblo Chieftain, http://www.chieftain.com