DETROIT (AP) — Taylor Swift honored Aretha Franklin with a moment of silence during a concert in the Queen of Soul’s hometown.
Swift told a sold-out crowd at Detroit’s Ford Field on Tuesday that Franklin did so much for music, women’s rights and civil rights. Swift said words could never describe how many things Franklin did that made the world a better place.
The pop star asked for a moment of silence so “every single one of us could reflect on our love and respect for her.” After asking for the lights to go out, Swift said, “We love you Aretha.”
The public is paying respects to Franklin during a two-day viewing at a Detroit museum.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Jacksonville shooting suspect appeared to be targeting specific gamers, police say
- Bolivian woman might be world’s oldest person, at nearly 118 VIEW
- Body found in fish tank in missing man's San Francisco home
- Under pressure, Trump tersely recognizes McCain, lowers flag WATCH
- New law to make California first state to end bail
Franklin, who died on Aug. 16, will be laid to rest on Friday.