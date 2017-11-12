LONDON (AP) — Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran are among contenders for best artist at the MTV EMAs, where Irish rockers U2 are set to be named global icons.

Swift has nominations in six categories at the music awards, including best artist and best video, for “Look What You Made Me Do.” Other multiple nominees include Sheeran, Sam Mendes and Kendrick Lamar.

Rita Ora hosts the concert-style awards ceremony at London’s SSE Arena on Sunday.

Performers include pop star Demi Lovato, singer-songwriter Kesha, rockers The Killers, grime artist Stormzy and rapper Eminem.

U2, who played an MTV-sponsored concert Saturday in London’s Trafalgar Square, are due to receive the Global Icon award.

The MTV Europe Music Awards are held in a different European city each year. Winners are selected by fans across the continent.