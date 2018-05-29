WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A taxi driver has been found shot to death in North Carolina near his cab.
News outlets reported that Winston-Salem police were called around 10 p.m. Monday and found 48-year-old Curtis Lee McCollum on the ground near the vehicle.
McCollum was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators say he had been shot more than once.
No arrests have been reported.
