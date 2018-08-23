BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho officials say tax fraud from identity theft is decreasing in the state.

The Idaho State Tax Commission in a news release Thursday says it stopped more than $129,000 fraudulent income tax refund requests so far this year.

The agency says that’s a 74 percent decrease from the same period last year.

Tax fraud from identity theft is when someone uses another person’s information to file an income tax return, typically requesting a refund.

The state agency says it stopped about $1.7 million in fraudulent refund requests in 2015, and about $523,000 in 2017.

Tax Commission Chairman Ken Roberts says the agency continues to adapt to the latest fraud schemes to identify tax fraud and identity theft.